‘Zionist regime won’t be allowed to disturb regional peace’

According to IRNA, Al-Busaidi and Amirabdollahian exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, especially Palestine.

Amirabdollahian also touched on the Iranian operation against military targets of the Zionist regime, saying it was in line with the country’s legitimate defense and in order to punish the regime for its aggression.

He also explained Iran’s movement is political, legal and international domains and said that his country will never allow the Zionist regime’s adventurism to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and stability in the region.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, condemned the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime in the region, especially against the Palestinian people, and emphasized the need for close coordination and consultation between regional countries of the region to overcome the current sensitive situation and ensure stable and sustainable security in the region.

Both Al-Busaidi and Amirabdollahian also reviewed the latest humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and stressed the need to continue and strengthen efforts along with other influential Islamic and Arab countries to end the crimes of the Zionist regime, establish an immediate ceasefire and send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

