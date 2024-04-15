Zionist regime needed to be punished to restore order: Iran’s UN mission

“Constantly mollycoddled by its supporters, the Israeli regime was a spoiled child at the school where its anomalies had long gone unchecked. This dangerous behavior led to the point where it set fire to the school. It needed to be disciplined, and discipline was indeed enforced”, the Iranian UN mission in New York wrote on X social media account on Sunday evening local time.

The statement followed a speech by Iran's permanent representation to the United Nations during an emergency Security Council meeting held on the request of the Israeli regime.

During his address to the 15-member UN body, Amir Saeid Iravani touched on all aspects of Israel’s aggression against Iran and other destabilizing activities across the region under the close eyes of the regime's western backers. He made it clear that the operation of the Islamic Republic is completely in line with the exercise of our inherent right to self-defense, which is enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and is recognized by international law.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN has warned against further military provocations by the Israeli regime, saying that the Islamic Republic does not intend to engage in conflict with the US, but will reserve its inherent right to respond proportionately in case of military action against the country.

On Sunday too, the Iranian UN mission following the launch of retaliatory strikes on Israeli targets in the occupied territories announced that the Islamic Republic does not seek escalation or spillover of the conflict in the region.

It elaborated on the country’s position regarding its right to self-defense in response to the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1.

The following is the full text of the explanation offered by the Iranian UN mission on the day of anti-Israel operation:

1. In the late hours of 13 April 2024, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military objectives with dozens of missiles and drones. This action was in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in the defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations.

2. This action was necessary and proportionate and was targeted military objectives. It was precise and carried out carefully to minimize the potential for escalation and prevent harm to civilians.

3. Following the Israeli regime's cowardly terrorist and armed attacks against the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus the Syrian Arab Republic, in a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has notified the UNSC of Israeli international wrongful acts as well as of Iran’s inherent right under international law to respond to such terrorist armed attacks (A/78/838-S/2024/281).

4. In addition, in a phone conversation with the UN Secretary-General on 2nd April, Iran’s Foreign Minister discussed the situation and called for taking appropriate action and strong condemnation from the international community and the Security Council for this horrific crime.

5. In our letters addressed to UNSC and UNSG, ( S/2024/281- S/2024/305), we underscored that the Israeli regime's armed terrorist attack against Iran’s diplomatic premises in Damascus was a flagrant violation of international law, of the United Nations Charter, in particular Article 2 (4) of the Charter, and the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. Furthermore, This unlawful action constitutes an egregious breach of the fundamental and universally recognized principle of inviolability of diplomatic and consular representatives and premises, which serves as a cornerstone of international relations.

6. The Islamic Republic of Iran called upon the Security Council to strongly denounce this unjustified criminal and terrorist act, taking decisive and appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly and prevent the recurrence of such horrible crimes against the diplomatic premises of any member state.

7. Despite Russia's request, backed by China, Algeria, and many members, from the Security Council to uphold its duty to preserve international peace and security and to denounce this atrocious act, regrettably, the Security Council has once again failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principle of international law. Such a failure was caused by obstruction from 3 permanent members namely, the US, the UK, and France who already blocked the Security Council for over six months to shield Israel from any responsibility for the Gaza massacre.

8. Faced with such circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran had no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defense under international law, as underscored in Yesterday’s letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General.

9. As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, reaffirms once more its commitment to the maintenance of international peace and security.

10. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or spillover of the conflict in the region. While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law. Further, Iran has no intention of engaging in conflict with the US in the region. Should the US initiate military operations against Iran, its citizens, or its interests, Iran will reserve its inherent right to respond proportionately.

11. It is clear to all that Israel's ongoing destabilized and irresponsible actions and atrocities against the nations in the region, in particular, its massacre against the people in Gaza are a real threat to regional and international peace and security. The Israeli Prime Minister's policy seeks to expand and escalate the conflict in the region to maintain power. The members of the Security Council must not allow such an august body to be held hostage to the ambitions of such a belligerent regime. It is time for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility and address the real threat to international peace and security. The Security Council must promptly fulfill its duty under chapter seven of the UN Charter in response to Israel's reckless defiance and to compel this occupying regime to uphold its obligations.

