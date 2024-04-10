Supreme Leader: Zionist regime will be punished for its attack on Iran consulate

“Consulates and embassies of any country are regarded as the soil of that country. When they attack our consulate, it means that they have attacked our soil”, the leader said, adding that “the evil regime made a mistake and it should be punished and will be punished.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday morning during a speech he made after leading Eid al-Fitr prayers in the capital Tehran.

He also lashed out at the Zionist regime for its war on Gaza, which he said was continued and even intensified during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“In this year’s Ramadan, the bloody events in Gaza embittered Muslims across the world. God’s curse on the occupying Zionist regime which not only failed to stop the killing of women, children and defenseless people during this holy month but also did increase the killings.”

The Supreme Leader also criticized Western states for assisting and supporting the Israeli regime over the past years and their failure to stop its crimes in Gaza.

“Western governments, over the years, have always helped and supported the Zionist regime, and backed it in international bodies, and provided all kinds of aid to this regime. They should have prevented the regime’s crimes during this disaster. But Western governments did not fulfill their duty.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added that some Western countries spoke in support of the people of Gaza, but in practice, they not only failed to stop the Israeli regime but also helped it, “especially the arrogant and cruel governments of the US and the UK.”

He also noted that Western governments revealed the “evil nature” of Western civilization during the Gaza war, adding that the civilization is founded on evilness and separation from spirituality, from which no good can be expected.

endNewsMessage1