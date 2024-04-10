‘Iran against turning Caucasus into geopolitical competition arena’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani clarified his country’s stance on the South Caucasus region in response to a question raised regarding the recent tripartite meeting between Armenia, the United States and the European Union in Brussels.

Kanani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus.

Strengthening economic cooperation and expanding communication play an effective role in establishing peace and stability and economic development in the Caucasus region, he said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also stressed the need to use regional capacity, including the 3+3 consultative mechanism to resolve outstanding disputes.

Iran has repeatedly voiced its support the territorial integrity of the countries in the region and their right to sovereignty over their land without changing to the internationally-recognized borders. It has also time and again called on Azerbaijan and Armenia, two of its neighbors to resolve their disputes through dialogue.

