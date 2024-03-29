Iran urges countries, int'l bodies to hold Zionist regime accountable for crimes in Gaza

"The Zionist regime’s genocidal crime against the Palestinians has now been confirmed and asserted by the Special Rapporteur at the United Nations Human Rights Council," Kanaani wrote on his X account.

In a statement, Kanaani wrote, "Now national governments and international political, legal assemblies, institutions are not only subject to the judgment of the world public opinion but also to the judgment of history" and posed a critical question, "Will they fulfill their human, legal, and historical responsibility?"

Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, presented a report titled “Anatomy of a Genocide” to the UNHRC, in which, she highlighted reasonable grounds to believe that the Israeli regime has committed genocide in Gaza during its military campaign against Hamas.

