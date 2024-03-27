'Positive yet insufficient': Iran cautiously welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza

In a statement, Kanaani called for more important steps to be taken, including measures to put the resolution into practice, ensuring a full stop to the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, lifting the siege on Gaza and reopening the crossings for the dispatch of international humanitarian aid, and financing an immediate start of the reconstruction process.

He also said that the child-killing Zionist regime’s reaction to this resolution is indicative of their anger over their irreparable defeat on the battlefield and in political and international arenas.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold this regime accountable for the crimes committed against the displaced people of Palestine in the past six months and the possibility of its continuation in spite of the resolution, the spokesman said.

