Iran condemns Israel's barbaric attack on Gaza's al-Shifa hospital

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the world has witnessed this bitter reality that the Zionist regime commits an attack on a hospital, massacring, injuring, or capturing medical staff, patients, and the wounded in violation of all international laws and regulations," kanaani said in a statement on Monday.

He emphasized that attacking medical facilities, which should be protected under international humanitarian law, is a blatant violation of "the most basic principles of international human rights and humanitarian law."

Earlier in the day, Israeli occupying forces stormed al-Shifa hospital with tanks and heavy gunfire, killing and wounding a number of Palestinians sheltering in the medical complex.

About 30,000 people, including displaced civilians, wounded patients, and medical staff are trapped inside the hospital, according to Gaza's health ministry.

"In recent months that the Zionist regime's killing machine has not spared any brutal act against the innocent people of Palestine in the world's largest open-air prison; hospitals, medical centers, and medical staff have been targeted in savage attacks," Kanaani said.

