Iran should have reasonable cooperation with IAEA before Trump’s return: ex-diplomat

“Before Trump comes, we can establish a proper relationship with the Agency and have more reasonable cooperation. I'm not saying that we should surrender to the agency 100%, but we can establish a more correct and better relationship in such a way that we don't put the Europeans in a confrontational position vis-à-vis Iran,” Sadatian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The former ambassador urged the Iranian government to consider contingency plans in case Trump returned to the White House. “Suppose Mr. Trump comes, what do you do with Trump? As a rule, you should check different options and scenarios and have this possibility for every situation,” he said.

