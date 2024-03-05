Raisi says Iran-Pakistan ties rooted in deep historical closeness

In a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday evening, President Raisi expressed Tehran’s willingness to expand ties with Islamabad. This expansion aligns with Iran’s policy of strengthening cooperation with neighboring and Islamic states.

President Raisi also extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Sharif once again on his election.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the new Pakistani government would take significant steps toward success.

In response, the newly-elected Pakistani prime minister assured that both countries, Iran and Pakistan, would leverage their potential to serve common interests, given their strong and friendly bonds.

Prime Minister Sharif officially took the oath of office on March 4, assuming the role of Pakistan’s prime minister.

