OIC to hold emergency meeting on Gaza Tuesday: Iran FM spox

“We will witness an important event about Palestine at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah [,Saudi Arabia,] tomorrow, which will be the second emergency meeting by Islamic countries’ foreign ministers. Both meetings are the result of diplomatic efforts by Iran and some other members of this organization”, Kanaani said on Monday during his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

The spokesman at the same time criticized the OIC for its failure to take action to stop Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza over the past months.

“Regarding the key position and importance of this organization, and the fact that it was established mainly because of the Palestinian issue, the organization was expected to take effective action during these five months of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza”, Kanaani said in reference to an arson attack against Al-Aqsa Mosque by an extremist Jew in August 1969, which led to the formation of the OIC a month later.

“Unfortunately, we did not witness that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation plays its role in supporting Palestine as it should do”, he added.

“In the wake of warmongering by Zionist officials and the US unlimited support for it, this cruel war is continuing, and the OIC now faces a test tomorrow to show that how much it will use its potential to back Palestine”, the Iranian diplomat told reporters.

He added that the leaders of Islamic countries are expected to unanimously take a strong decision on taking effective steps aimed at supporting Palestine, which will immediately stop the war in Gaza.

Arash joint gas field

Speaking about some claims made by certain Persian Gulf littoral states about use of Arash joint gas field, the spokesman said Iran has already expressed its fundamental stance on the issue, which is relying on international laws, over and over.

Unilaterally-made claims will establish no rights for the claimer, he asserted, adding, “We have stressed continuation of legal and technical talks with the Kuwaiti officials.”

Iran follows a policy on establishing positive and constructive atmosphere in its relations with neighbors, so citing such issues in unilateral statements is unacceptable, he noted.

Arash is a gas field shared by Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Visit of Iranian president to Algeria

About the recent travel of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Algeria, Kanaani said Algeria is among the important Islamic countries in Africa, and Tehran enjoys brotherly and friendly ties with Algiers in various areas.

The two countries have common attitudes towards regional questions, the issue of Palestine and the developments in Gaza, Kanaani underlined adding that the two countries’ presidents have held good talks during Raisi’s visit.

He expressed hope that the level of trade relations between the two countries would upgrade.

President Raisi departed for Algeria late on Friday (March 1) at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart to attend the 7th summit of heads of state and government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) had been slated for March 2 in the north African state.

endNewsMessage1