Not going to lift anti-Iran sanctions: Biden admin

Kirby at a news conference said the Biden administration has imposed 55 sanctions on the Islamic Republic, targeting more than 550 Iranian individuals and institutions over the past three years.

He also mentioned new sanctions jointly imposed by the US and Britain against Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, the deputy commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutions Guards Corpse over allegations that he supported Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement for its operations in the Red Sea against Israeli, American and British interests.

“We do not have any plan to cancel, exempt or any discount regarding the sanctions imposed on Iran”, he said, adding that the current administration has so far imposed more than 55 unilateral sanctions on Iran under various pretexts, ranging from rights violation to nuclear programs.

Kirby also said that the United States will push for more actions and hold Iran accountable.

The United States and the United Kingdom had been working together for some time to impose some sanctions against individuals and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as Ansarullah in Yemen, he said.

The US Treasury has emphasized that new sanctions also extend to entities involved in facilitating the transportation of Iranian commodities to support Yemen’s Ansarullah and the IRGC Quds Force.

Under this measure, Washington has blacklisted Arturia, a ship belonging to Hong Kong-based company and Ibrahim Al-Nashiri, a member of Yemen's Ansarullah.

The Biden administration, despite the slogan of diplomacy, continues to adopt the maximum pressure policies of the previous administration under Republican Donald Trump

The United States has targeted almost all Iranian sectors with sanctions on various pretexts.

Trump during his term in office unilaterally withdrew Washington from a multilateral deal between Iran and several world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and began re-imposing sanctions that were removed under the deal.

endNewsMessage1