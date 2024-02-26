Iran FM arrives in Geneva for 55th UNHRC session
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva to attend the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Abdollahian with a diplomatic delegation landed in Geneva in the early hours of Monday.
He is scheduled to participate in the high-level annual meetings of the Human Rights Council as well as the United Nations Disarmament Conference.
More than 110 Member States will address the Council between February 26 and April 5 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.
The top Iranian diplomat will deliver a speech and explain his country’s stance on the agenda of the meetings.
He will also hold meetings with counterparts from various countries and will participate in a UN-sponsored meeting on Palestine which will be convened on the sidelines of the UNHCR event in Geneva