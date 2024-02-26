Iran FM arrives in Geneva for 55th UNHRC session

Abdollahian with a diplomatic delegation landed in Geneva in the early hours of Monday.

He is scheduled to participate in the high-level annual meetings of the Human Rights Council as well as the United Nations Disarmament Conference.

More than 110 Member States will address the Council between February 26 and April 5 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The top Iranian diplomat will deliver a speech and explain his country’s stance on the agenda of the meetings.

He will also hold meetings with counterparts from various countries and will participate in a UN-sponsored meeting on Palestine which will be convened on the sidelines of the UNHCR event in Geneva

