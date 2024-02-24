Iran uses nuclear technology in 150 large industrial complexes: Eslami

The AEOI chief made the remarks during a visit to Abadan Oil Refinery Company in Khuzestan province, southern Iran.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has technologies that have applications in other industries apart from being used in the nuclear industry, he said.

Eslami added that AEOI is producing precise instruments and that these technologies are used not only in the nuclear industry but also in other sensitive industries such as oil, gas, and petrochemicals for measurement and control purposes.

He added: Now nuclear technology is used in 150 large industrial complexes in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemical, steel, cement, cellulose industries, etc.

Considering the development plans of the nuclear industry, the expansion of cooperation with Abadan Oil Refinery Company and other refining industries is on the agenda of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Eslami emphasized.

endNewsMessage1