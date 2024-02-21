Iran says ready to expand cooperation with Sri Lanka

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting held in Colombo with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that the Sri Lankan president's support for the implementation of mutual agreements has been very effective.

He went on to express the readiness of Iranian economic and industrial sectors to strengthen relations with Sri Lanka.

In his remarks, the foreign minister appreciated Sri Lanka for its stance on Palestine, stressing that the main priority is the cessation of war in Gaza and the halt to the Israeli regime’s crimes to fulfill the rights of the Palestinians.

For his part, the Sri Lankan president said his country is against demographic change in Gaza and West Bank.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Wickremesinghe hailed great achievements gained by the Islamic Republic during the years, describing Iran as a gate to enter Central Asia.

At the end of the meeting, he called for fostering economic relations between the two countries.

A day ago, Amirabdollahian arrived in Colombo on an official visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry.

