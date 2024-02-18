Supreme Leader: Elections main pillar of Islamic Republic

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a group of people from East Azarbaijan province in the Imam Khomeini Hussainia on Sunday morning.

“The way to reform the country is through elections,” he said.

The Supreme Leader noted that elections have always been held safe and sound in the country, and “God willing, this time will be the same.”

Political differences should not affect the national unity of the Iranian nation against the enemies, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy should not be regarded as weak and incapable.

“An important condition for victory is knowing the capabilities of the enemy but not being afraid of it,” he added.

