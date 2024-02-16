‘Iran advanced drones carry out reconnaissance operations at any point’

The Iranian state-of-the-art drones can target moving floating targets, Hajizadeh said on Thursday as he visited an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC.

The commander hailed Iran’s military achievements over the past decades, saying that the US’s “terrorist army” explicitly admits that it is not seeking a war with the Islamic Republic, because “it knows that it cannot stand against Iran’s defense power.”

Iran is one of the world's top powers when it comes to defense, missile, and drone capabilities, he stated.

