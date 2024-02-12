IRGC commander warns US to keep distance from Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the rallies to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Hajizadeh said: "We are not warmongers and are not after war."

He said the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter any threat, adding that the great Iranian nation supports the officials and armed forces.

The commander noted that the US has squandered trillions of dollars on the wars in West Asia and is now supporting the Israeli regime in its war on Gaza.

"The Israeli regime has killed nearly 30,000 people with the help of the US military," he said.

He advised the American people, the people of the West and Europe to be aware of the way their governments are spending their tax money.

About 7,300 domestic and foreign journalists and reporters covered the national event, which took place simultaneously in 1,400 cities and over 35,000 villages from all over Iran.

