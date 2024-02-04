US, UK fomenting insecurity in region through military activities: Iran

The spokesman commented on Sunday hours after London and Washington hit Yemen in the latest round of airstrikes that began on January 11 to confront the ongoing attacks that Yemen has been launching against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in war-hit Gaza.

Kanaani said that the US-UK attacks violated Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as international law.

He described the continuation of such “arbitrary measures” as a clear example of adventurism and a threat to international peace and security.

The military adventurism by the US and the UK is in line with these countries’ wrong policies to use a military approach to progress their “illegal” goals in West Asia, which is in total contrast with their claims of opposing the spread of war in the region, the Iranian diplomat noted.

The two Western states are fomenting chaos, disorder, insecurity, and instability across the region through their military activities, which the spokesman said, are aimed at keeping up support for the war crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

“The US and the UK aim to create a breathing space for this criminal regime which is accused of committing genocide against Palestinians. Undoubtedly, the international community bears the responsibility to hold the US and the UK to account”, Kanaani concluded.

endNewsMessage1