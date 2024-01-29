Iran FM arrives in Pakistan on key visit

Amir-Abdollahian who is leading a high-level political, military, and security delegation landed at Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan in Punjab province.

The top Iranian diplomat and accompanying delegation were received and welcomed by Rahim Hayat Qureshi, the regional deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, as well as Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan before heading for Islamabad.

Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran’s Meharabad airport late on Sunday where he was seen off by Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

He will meet senior Pakistani government officials, including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss security, economic, and trade issues during the one-day visit.

The Iranian foreign minister is on his second trip to Pakistan this year.

The visit comes after Iran and Pakistan announced in a joint statement on January 22 that their respective ambassadors will return to their posts following brief tensions caused by cross-border missile strikes against hideouts of terrorists in the two countries earlier this month.

