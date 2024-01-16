World facing new dimensions of Iranian power: expert

“Different dimensions of Iran's power in the form of hard power, soft power, and smart power have increased significantly,” Saeed said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In terms of hard power, Iran is now one of the most important missile and drone powers not only in the West Asian region but also in the world. The network of Iran's allies in the region, which is also known as the Axis of Resistance, has also been able to significantly increase its military and operational capabilities. This means that Iran's hard power has increased significantly.”

The expert noted, “At the same time, Iran's soft power, which means Iran's penetration into the minds and hearts of the people of the Middle East region, has also been strengthened.”

He continued, “On the contrary, the Americans have suffered decline and weakness in all three dimensions mentioned about Iran's power. Therefore, it is quite natural to talk about the rise of Iran's power and the decline of American hegemony in the Middle East region, a fact that, of course, governments and regional activists have somehow accepted.”

As regards the U.S-led attacks on Yemen, Saeed said, “Many critics and analysts in the field of foreign policy raise the point that the attack on Yemen will not achieve anything for the Western powers because it neither reduces the capabilities of the Houthis nor does this action have strategic depth. Of course, history shows that whenever the Houthis entered a war, they came out of it stronger than before.”

endNewsMessage1