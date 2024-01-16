US-UK illegal attacks on Yemen could escalate tensions: Iran FM

Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call with Antonio Guterres on Monday described the military actions of the United States and Britain as “illegal” as well as a “strategic mistake”.

The top Iranian diplomat and the UN chief also discussed and exchanged views on the need to stop the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza and the recent developments in the Red Sea.

While appreciating the efforts and stance of Guterres, especially his call to stop the killing of citizens in Gaza, Amir-Abdullahian once again emphasized the need to end the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and announced Iran’s readiness to send humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian people.

On the Red Sea, the Iranian foreign minister clarified his country’s principled position on maintaining the security of shipping and seafaring but underlined that the Yemeni army’s actions against Israeli-bound ships are aimed at stopping the regime’s crimes and genocide in Gaza.

During this telephone conversation, the UN Secretary-General once again condemned the war on Gaza and emphasized the need to stop the mayhem and allow humanitarian aid into the blockaded Palestinian strip.

Antonio Guterres also touched on the recent developments in the Red Sea and expressed concern about the spread of conflicts in the region. He said the efforts of the United Nations are to stop the war and minimize the suffering of the people in the region.

Guterres urged all parties to pay attention to the United Nations Charter and stay away from war. He also called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to help strengthen peace and stability in the region.

