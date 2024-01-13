Iran strongly condemns US-UK strikes against Yemen

In a statement, Kanaani described the attacks on Yemen as a clear violation of the Arab country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also termed the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and regulations.

The military attacks are carried out in line with the full support of the United States and Britain for the past hundred days of the Zionist regime's war crimes against the innocent Palestinian people who are under complete siege in the Gaza Strip, he underlined.

He warned that the arbitrary attacks will only fuel insecurity and instability in the region.

While the Zionist regime continues its war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, the US, and the UK are attempting to shift global attention away from the regime's aggression against the Palestinian people by boosting their support for it, Kanaani added.

He expressed concern about the consequences of repeating such arbitrary attacks for regional and international peace and security.

Kanaani called on the international community to take responsible actions to prevent the spread of war, instability, and insecurity in the region.

US and UK forces launched air, ship, and submarine strikes against Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters early on Friday, allegedly targeting their weapons storage, air defense, and logistic facilities.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the attacks, with Biden saying Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands also supported the strikes.

