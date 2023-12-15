British gov’t sanctions IRGC Quds commander

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom issued a statement on Thursday, declaring that the European country in coordination with the United States imposed the first sanctions package under new regime, targeting the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and individuals linked to Iran’s relationship with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The UK government’s new sanctions target Mohammed Saeed Izadi, Ali Marshad Shirazi, Majid Zaree, Mostafa Majid Khani plus Hamas Representative to Iran Khaled Qaddoumi and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Representative to Iran Nasser Abu Sharif.

According to the statement, Britain also imposed sanctions on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Palestine Branch.

Moreover, Foreign Secretary David Cameron claimed that the behavior of the Iranian government poses a threat to the UK and its partners.

