West uses IAEA as a tool: Iran's nuclear chief

Regarding the IAEA chief's claims and the IAEA inspectors, Eslami on Tuesday said: We act according to safeguards, when they introduce an inspector, we have the right to accept or reject.

We do not have any activities other than safeguards and the NPT framework, the IAEA's report is based on JCPOA, he said.

But when the parties did not fulfill their commitments, pressure on Iran is not acceptable, he added.

Our relations are based on safeguards and NPT and we only cooperate in this framework, he stressed.

Regarding the sale of Iran's heavy water, Eslami said: We sell our heavy water officially.

The US bought once and today we have requests from other countries, he further noted.

Our strategy is to process heavy water and use its derivatives, he stated.

