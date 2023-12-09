Iran slams US for vetoing UNSC ceasefire resolution

The US government once again proved that it is the main actor and agent in the killing of civilians and Palestinian citizens, especially women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in Gaza, Kanaani said on Saturday in reaction to the US vetoing the UNSC ceasefire resolution in Gaza.

He added that since the beginning of the brutal invasion of the child-killing Zionist regime against Gaza, the US has repeatedly proven its alliance and cooperation with the apartheid regime of Israel in committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian nation.

The US authorities, who expressed their fake concern for the lives of children and civilians in Gaza, delivered their 200th shipment of weapons and military aid to the child-killing Israeli military last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

He also criticized Washington's unrelenting military and political support for the Israeli regime's barbaric crimes against the defenseless Palestinian nation residing in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The United States has vetoed a UNSC demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. 13 UNSC members voted in favor of the draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates on Friday, while the United Kingdom abstained.

