Iran, Cuba call for formation of global coalition to support Palestine

Attending a joint presser with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran on Monday, Raisi said that both sides are resolved to strengthen mutual ties.

He stressed the need for bolstering bilateral relations in the spheres of agriculture, mines, and energy.

He termed the visit of the Cuban President to Iran after 21 years as a turning point in the two countries' diplomatic relations.

Both states enjoy many commonalities, Raisi said, adding that the two sides have maintained constructive ties following the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian president described the cooperation as growing.

The Iranian and Cuban officials have followed up on the steps taken by the joint commission, he noted.

Both countries stand up against the domination system, he said, noting that boosting relations can help neutralize the imposed sanctions.

Cuba has been standing against American hegemony and excessive demands for many years, he underlined, hailing the Cuban nation’s resistance in this regard.

The US falsely presumes that it can impede the countries by resorting to sanctions, he said, calling the assumption a miscalculation.

