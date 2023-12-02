Iranian top commander due in Baghdad today

The Iranian general will be accompanied by a number of high-ranking military and political officials in his visit to Baghdad which will take place upon an invitation by his Iraqi counterpart.

During his stay in the Iraqi capital, General Bagheri will meet with a number of senior Iraqi officials, including that country’s prime minister and president.

The three-day visit to Baghdad will focus on cooperation on the fight against terrorism and regional developments, as well as defensive and bordering cooperation.

