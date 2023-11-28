Iranian, Swiss FMs discuss Gaza situation

The two ministers spoke during a phone call made by the top Swiss diplomat on Monday night.

Amirabdollahian pointed out to a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council, slated for Wednesday.

He said that a durable ceasefire, the lifting of [the Israeli regime’s] blockade of Gaza, sending humanitarian aid to the territory as well as a stop to forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are prioritized, adding that there is international consensus over achieving those goals.

The Swiss official expressed concern over the situation in the Palestinian territories, and called it important to release prisoners, support civilians, send humanitarian aid and prevent the escalation of fighting.

During their phone conversation, the two ministers discussed Tehran-Bern relations as well, emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral ties.

endNewsMessage1