Tehran urges stronger action by Islamic countries to back Palestinians

Amirabdollahian and Hakan Fidan spoke on the phone on Saturday night, discussing a range of issues including bilateral ties and the Gaza war.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed the need for a complete halt to the Israeli regime’s “crimes” against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, saying “it is necessary that Iran and Turkiye along with other Islamic countries take stronger measures in support of the Palestinian nation.”

The Turkish foreign minister said that his country would contribute to efforts to help make a current ceasefire in Gaza continue.

Amirabdollahian and Fidan discussed Tehran-Ankara relations as well, with both expressing hope that those ties would further expand in future.

endNewsMessage1