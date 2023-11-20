US is intensifying intensity and scope of US-Israel war in Gaza: Iran FM

Calling it important to prevent ethnic cleansing and the forced migration of residents of Gaza and the West Bank, Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for Russia to play a more active role in achieving peace and security in the region.

"The resistance will undoubtedly determine the final result," he added.

Amirabdollahian and Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on the developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The foreign ministers highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

Lavrov and Amirabdollahian also discussed plans for future encounters between Tehran and Moscow, along with other matters related to bilateral relations and international cooperation.

The two diplomats had previously spoken over the phone on November 4 and emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Lavrov had paid a visit to Tehran on October 23, where he engaged in discussions with Iranian officials on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the Caucasus region.

