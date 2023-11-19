Iran condemns Zionist massacre in UN-run school in Gaza

Such brutality occurs under the shadow of the world countries and international communities’ inaction on genocide against the Palestinian nation, Nasser Kanaani said late on Saturday.

Through multiple air raids on Saturday afternoon, the Zionist forces bombarded Al-Fakhoora school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza and killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians most of whom were children, women, and the elderly.

Unfortunately, the world's inaction on the Zionist genocide against the Palestinians has let the Israeli regime commit new war crimes and massacre every day against the Palestinian civilians, children, and women in their houses or in the emergency camps, the spokesman underlined.

In his remarks, Kanaani urged the global society, the Islamic countries in particular, to be responsible for defending the oppressed Palestinian nation and take due measures to prevent the Israeli regime from doing brutal acts and genocide against the defenseless Palestinians.

Since the seventh of October, over 12,000 people, including thousands of women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

