Iran to release report on violation of human rights by US, UK

The Iranian foreign ministry's Public Relations released a statement on Saturday, noting that separate reports of human rights violations by the US and the UK have been drawn up in line with the implementation of the law passed by Iran's Parliament in 2012.

According to the provisions of the statement, the report about the US covers the most important human rights violations by the US government over the past year in two categories within the US and in the international arena.

Also, the report on the UK is based on the official reports of numerous UN human rights organizations and bodies, as well as authentic and internationally available sources, that include human rights violations by the UK government in various areas, including women, migrants, and institutional racism in the British monarchy in 2023.

