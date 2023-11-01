Iran, Türkiye discuss regional developments

This is the second meeting between the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers since the Zionist's war crimes against the Palestinians.

Two weeks ago, the two ministers exchanged views on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

Amirabdollahian is also to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Discussing regional developments as well as ending the war in Gaza will be on the agenda of Amirabdollahian's tour.

