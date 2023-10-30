Iran, Saudi FMs discuss developments in Gaza

In their phone conversation on Sunday, the two foreign ministers stressed the need for collective regional and international measures to ensure immediate stoppage of Zionist attacks on civilian people in Gaza.

They also reiterated the urgency of dispatching humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip and countering the forced migration of Palestinian people from the region.

Amirabdollahian and Bin Farhan underlined the need for continued talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

