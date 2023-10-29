Iran president urges global support for Palestinian people

President Raisi made the remarks in a phone conversation on Saturday with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani where they explored ways for providing practical support to Palestinians.

Referring to the unprecedented crimes by the Zionist forces in the Gaza Strip in which they are perpetrating a massacre of women and children, cutting out water, and electricity, and blocking the dispatch of food and medicine, the Iranian president said that the Western countries, particularly the US, have given the green light to the Zionist regime to continue with its crimes.

The Qatari Emir, for his part, said that what is going on in Gaza today is evidence of the double standard policies of the Western states.

He stressed that the regional and Muslim countries can exercise more unity to stop the war machine of the Zionist regime.

The Emir of Qatar reiterated his country’s support for the Palestinian people to seek their legitimate rights to determine their own destiny and the right to defend themselves.

The Zionist regime has violated all international and humanitarian rules and feels no shy to commit any crime.