Iran backs any political solution in Gaza: FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on Palestine.

“The silence of some countries and the US’s assistance to the brutal aggression and genocide of the Israeli regime have encouraged this apartheid regime to intensify its attacks against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

The top diplomat said the Islamic Republic, as a foreign policy principle, will continue to offer support for the resistance of the Palestinian people to liberate their land and restore their human rights.

For his part, Guterres highlighted Iran’s unique role in the region, calling for the continuation of the diplomatic and constructive efforts of the Islamic Republic in this regard.

He also described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic and stressed the need for all parties to strive for the immediate cessation of the war and dispatch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7, after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched a surprise raid into the occupied territories in response to intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The death toll in Gaza since the onset of the Israeli aggression has reached 7,326, including 3,038 children.