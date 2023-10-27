Iran, Indonesia FMs call for end to Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza

As part of his ongoing diplomatic efforts in New York to end the Israeli atrocities, Amirabdollahian met with Marsudi on Thursday local time to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the need for the resolution to encompass three fundamental elements, including an immediate ceasefire, the imperative of continuous humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza, and addressing the forced displacement of Gazans.

"The Zionist regime is currently committing genocide in Palestine. If the genocide in Gaza continues, the warmongers will not remain unscathed from their own war flames," he added.

Indonesia's foreign minister also expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasized the need for cooperation to halt the massacre of defenseless Gazan people, the continuation of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza and end their forced displacement.