Foreign ministers of Iran, Jordan discuss draft UNSC resolution on Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with Ayman Safadi, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan, on Thursday local time regarding the draft resolution presented to the UN General Assembly by Brazil.

The Iranian foreign minister, who arrived in New York on Wednesday for international negotiations on the situation in Palestine and the region, emphasized the necessity for the resolution to include three key elements: an immediate ceasefire, the imperative of providing continuous humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza and addressing forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Jordanian foreign minister, for his part, underlined the importance of the three elements mentioned by Amirabdollahian in the proposed resolution from Brazil, condemning the Israeli regime's attacks on the Palestinian people.

Both sides also stressed the need for cooperation and solidarity among Islamic countries to support the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime has killed over 7,000 Palestinians in a relentless campaign of airstrikes since October 7, when the Hamas resistance movement launched a surprise attack against the regime.