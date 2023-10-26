Iran actively pushes for vetoing US draft resolution on Palestine: FM

On Wednesday, draft resolutions of the United States and Russia were voted on at the UN Security Council, where the US suggested an interval in the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, but Russia proposed a humanitarian ceasefire.

Upon his arrival in New York, Amirabdollahian said that the situation in the West Asia region has reached a worrying point, with the possibility of losing control by all parties engaged in it, because a genocide of civilians is underway in Gaza due to the all-out support by the United States and a few countries for the Zionist regime.

He noted that the Islamic Republic held consultations with China and Russia in Tehran and that China and Russia vetoed the United States draft resolution on Palestine.

The main point is that the US draft resolution did not guarantee tranquility, security, and stability in the region, Amirabdollahian argued.

The Iranian FM said he plans to raise the Islamic Republic’s stances on the Palestinian issue and intends to hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.