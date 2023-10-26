All illegal Afghan migrants must leave Iran: Interior minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Vahidi called for efforts to address the issue of illegal immigrants while avoiding any form of Afghan phobia in the country.

“We need to determine whether these individuals are legal or illegal migrants. While a few thousand illegal migrants are currently in prison, this should not be misconstrued as fostering anti-Afghan sentiments,” the minister said.

“The regularization of Afghan migrants is essential and remains on our agenda,” he added.

Vahidi pointed out that those migrants who lack the necessary documents will be repatriated, and stressed the need for a more precise legal framework to ensure a stronger response.

“More than 200,000 individuals who were repatriated have returned to Iran. The new Taliban government does not consider this issue a priority,” Vahidi declared.

The issue of illegal immigrants has once grabbed national attention as police have said that all four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife earlier this month were illegal immigrants from Afghanistan.