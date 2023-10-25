President Raisi felicitates Kazakhstan on Republic Day

In a message to his Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday, President Raisi congratulated the Republic Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the government and the people of Kazakhstan, the official website of Iran announced on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory message to Tokayev, Iran's President said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan have always had friendly relations based on mutual respect.

Raisi’s message conveyed hope for further strengthening of ties between Iran and Kazakhstan.

The people of Kazakhstan celebrate Republic Day on October 25.