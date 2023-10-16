Iran Foreign Ministry denies reports on UN mission comment on Gaza war

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran will remain committed to its support for the Palestinian resistance groups in their fight against the Zionist regime.

“The quote attributed to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s mission in New York is a flawed and imprecise narrative and interpretation of certain media and news centers from the answer provided by that representative mission to an inquiry by a media outlet,” said Kanaani in response to a question from a journalist.

The spokesman said Iran will always support the resistance against occupation and will back the indispensable and natural rights of the oppressed people of Palestine against the fake Zionist regime.

The comments came hours after the Reuters news agency published a comment from Iran’s UN mission suggesting that Iran will leave the resistance groups to fight on their own with the Israeli regime amid a bloody conflict in Gaza.

“Iran’s armed forces will not engage, provided that the Israeli apartheid does not dare to attack Iran, its interests, and nationals. The resistance front can defend itself,” Iran’s mission told Reuters.

More than 2,600 people have been killed and around 10,000 have been injured in nearly nine days of Israeli attack on Gaza.