Iran FM, Hamas political leader meet in Doha

The meeting took place on Saturday hours after the top Iranian diplomat arrived in Doha where he also met with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the foreign minister and prime minister of Qatar.

The meeting between Amirabdollahian and Haniyeh is the first between Iranian and Hamas officials since last Saturday, October 7, when the Palestinian resistance group launched its unprecedented Al-Aqsa Storm Operation against the Zionist regime from the Gaza Strip.

Amirabdollahian is in Qatar on the fourth leg of his regional tour that began on Thursday and has so far taken him to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon for talks focusing on the ongoing Israeli war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.