Iran holds foreign sponsors of terrorism responsible for Syria attack

A Thursday drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Syria's central Homs Province killed at least 89 soldiers and civilian people, leaving 277 others injured.

In a message to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Raisi condoled the Syrian government and nation over the deaths caused by the attack and prayed for immediate recovery of those injured in the incident.

The Iranian president said that the continuation of the terrorist attacks in Syria over the past few months is a result of intelligence, security and logistics supports for terrorists so as to prevent the formation of stability and full security in the country.

President Raisi added that helping the survival of terrorist groups in Syria is taking place in line with Zionist aggressions against Syria’s territorial integrity.

Undoubtedly, the responsibility for this tragic incident lies with the foreign supporters of terrorist groups, including the occupiers of Syrian territories, who prevent the exercise of national sovereignty over the territorial integrity of Syria and the effective fight against terrorism, the president said.

He called on international organizations, particularly the UN Security Council to play their role in this regard.