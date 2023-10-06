Biden materialized his Iran wish with informal agreement: Expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Sasan Karimi said that according to various activists on the international scene, there is no real solution to resolve the tension in the nuclear issue except the JCPOA.

He added that “because no party wants to give more and take less in the issue.”

By the way, now that the time has passed, it seems that everyone, especially the various critics of the JCPOA, has come to the conclusion that this issue cannot be easily "agreed" in any other way, he emphasized.

For the Biden administration, any return to the JCPOA in American domestic politics, especially during elections, is a closed and incalculable matter, he said, adding that therefore, the Biden administration sought to prevent any further tension on the issues related to Iran and to reassure itself that it have achieved this demand with some kind of verbal and informal agreement.

It seems that the Biden administration achieved this request with a kind of verbal and informal agreement, he concluded.