Iran FM urges dialog between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The statement was made during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Amirabdollahian took to social media to express Iran’s stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, stating that Iran recognizes the land as part of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This comes in the wake of escalating tensions between Baku and Yerevan, as a result of which Azerbaijan targeted certain areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday.