Iranian diplomat discusses sanctions with French, German, British counterparts

Bagheri said in a post on social media late on Tuesday that he had held meetings in New York with heads of political affairs departments of foreign ministries of the three European countries to explore ways that can lead to a removal of the US sanctions from Iran.

“We discussed a range of issues of mutual interest including the negotiations to remove the sanctions,” Bagheri said in his post.

The Iranian diplomat is in New York as part of a delegation accompanying President Ebrahim Raisi who is attending the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.