Iran, Qatar deputy FMs meet after prisoner exchange deal with US

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Minister of State in the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi met on the sidelines of an ongoing United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York on Monday.

During the meeting, Bagheri thanked Qatar for the role it played in the release of five Iranian prisoners from US jails.

Two of the Iranian prisoners were sent back to Iran via Qatar on Monday as part of the prisoner exchange deal with the US which also involved the release of five US prisoners from Iran and the unfreezing of $6 billion worth of Iranian funds from South Korea.