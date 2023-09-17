Iraq says gained full control over borders with Iran

“The security forces have started the process of applying [Iraq’s] laws and sovereignty in all border points with Iran,” Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji said while speaking with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday.

“The purpose of this action is to prevent the use of Iraqi soil to attack any of the neighboring countries, as underscored in the Iraqi constitution,” he said.

The Iraqi general further said Iraqi forces have the military capabilities to control the border areas, adding that Baghdad and the Iraqi Kurdistan region coordinate at high levels in this regard.

“Iraq is fully committed to implementing the security agreement with Iran because this is in the interest of Iraq’s national security,” he said.

In similar remarks days earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said his country is committed to the security agreement with Iran to disarm anti-Iran terrorist groups based in the Kurdistan region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday, Hussein said the terrorist groups will be transferred to camps supervised by the United Nations.