Iran looks at Saudi Arabia as strategic partner: Ambassador

Speaking to the Arab international newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Monday, Enayati said Iran and Saudi Arabia are both resolved to expand bilateral relations and there is a serious will to achieve this end.

As the new ambassador underlined, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called him to make his all efforts to strengthen brotherly and friendly ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia are two brothers and neighbors which play effective role in the region and in the World of Islam, he noted adding that the developments in the past six months indicate that the future of relations between the two countries is promising.

“We’re serious to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, and we feel the same seriousness in our Saudi brothers.”

In March, 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement in China announcing that they would resume their diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions. The two countries have recently exchanged ambassadors and re-opened embassies.